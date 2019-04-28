Tanzania: TBS Seize Counterfeit, Substandard Goods in Northern Zone Regions

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), has conducted impromptu operations of inspecting imported and locally produced goods in the northern zone regions.

During the operation, they succeeded to seize counterfeit second hand clothes weighing 4 tonnes found in the market and shops in the northern zone regions.

The goods are said to be imported in the country illegally. The TBS Head of Public Relation Unit, Roida Andusamile made such revelation here in Tanga while briefing journalists during an impromptu inspection of electronic equipment at Ngamiani Street electronic bazaar, noting that the second hand clothes were seized in Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions.

She said apart from the clothes, TBS officers conducted a thorough inspection at an iron sheet factory (name withheld) and discovered at least 94 substandard iron sheets, prompting them to order for immediate closure of operations.

She further said that in Kilimanjaro region, they found at least 3,000 litres of sub standards dry liquor in one of the brewing factories, where they took a sample for further testing at the TBS laboratory before they ordered the factory to stop operations.

On his part, the TBS Inspector Officer, Hamis Simon said that TBS has deployed inspecting officers in all entry points such as ports, airports and border areas to stop entry of contraband goods.