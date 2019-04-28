South Africa: Limpopo Police Strengthen Partnership With Community

press release

Media Statement

The police in Lulekani kept to their promise of enhancing and carrying on with partnerships by involving the community in the battle against crime. As a result, they attended the community meeting on Friday, 26 April 2019 at Matiko Xikaya under the leadership of Ndhuna Mongwe representing Majeje Tribal Authority.

The meeting was attended by the Station Commander, Capt Phosa Ben Zitha, Station Communication Officer Sgt Ntsako Reoh Mabunda, CPF, Pastors, Ndhuna Mongwe and the community of Matiko Xikaya B Section.

The police were given a slot where they dwelled on the followings:

* Definition of Law and the benefits of respecting the law by the community by refraining from criminal activities.

*The partnership between the police, the community, various Departments and various leadership of the Country.

* The Importance of Community Policing according to Act 108 of 1996.

* The Importance of reporting all the criminal activities and giving information to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.