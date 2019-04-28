South Africa Marks 25 Years Since End of Apartheid

Black South Africans were able to participate for the first time in an election on April 27, 1994. President Cyril Ramaphosa said many South Africans were still not free more than two decades later.

Widespread poverty and corruption mean that many South Africans are still not free 25 years after the end of apartheid, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Saturday.

April 27, 1994 marked the first time that the country's majority black population was allowed to vote in an election.

"On this day 25 years ago, we founded a new country defined by the principles of equality, unity, non-racialism and non-sexism," Ramaphosa said.

"Despite the passage of time, it is a day we remember vividly -- the exhilaration of seeing nearly 20 million South Africans of all races waiting patiently at polling stations around the country to cast their ballots."