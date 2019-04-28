Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Victims Still Starve

VILLAGERS in Chimanimani's Tiya area, one of those most affected by Cyclone Idai last month that killed nearly 400 people in Zimbabwe, are struggling for food despite reports aid has been pouring in from all corners of the globe.

According to Village Head, Ernest Satiya, the community only received food once since the tropical storm that flattened Zimbabwe's south-eastern districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge leaving over 40 000 homeless with hundreds still unaccounted for.

Satiya and his subjects had just received a bag of maize meal from opposition FreeZim Congress leader Joseph Busha last week.

The villagers were left with no food after all they owned including their fields were washed away by the cyclone.

"We have only received food aid once and this is the second time. There is hunger and we are suffering. We are surprised to hear that people are donating food and others being offered shelter but that food is not getting to us," said Satiya.

"Villagers are in dire need of this food and we appeal for more."

Satiya added that most people lost livestock and they are struggling to fend for themselves.

Another victim Lilian Muzimba, who is currently sheltered at Chimanimani Hotel, where most victims from Ngangu are staying, appealed to the government for more food.

"We are getting food yes, but we still need more because without food, we will all starve to death. All the survival efforts would not make sense. We also need more clothing to keep warm," she said.

Chimanimani East MP, Joshua Sacco said they have moved from an emergency situation into a situation in which planning is possible.

"We have now moved from an emergency situation into a more planned recovery and reconstruction phase. Roads have been fixed in most areas for temporary access and now we are looking at distributing food to all the citizens of Chimanimani.

"Even though we still have challenges, in areas where we do not have access such as Rusitu Mission, Makina Growth Point and Vimba area, efforts are underway tp make sure all receive aid," Sacco said.