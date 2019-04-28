Sudan Imams Call for Justice, Others Criticised By Worshipers

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Soldiers stand in front of demonstrators in Khartoum on April 8, 2019.

Khartoum — Protest marches and sit-ins again continued in Sudan on Friday, demanding the handover of power to civilians, the arrest of leaders of the ousted regime, and the dissolution of all institutions and militias set-up by the former regime, and the recovery of "all the stolen money".

Tens of thousands of protesters in Khartoum performed their Friday prayers in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum, thousands of others in prayed in front of army units in various state capitals.

Dr Adam El Shein, Imam of El Rahma Mosque in Khartoum North, in his sermon urged the Transitional Military Council to arrest all the regime's former leaders. He called for a rapid handover of power to a civilian government, saying that the army's mission is to protect the country and its borders.

"We revolted for the sake of the truth, freedom, justice, and peace, and to stand with the oppressed" he said.

On Friday, worshipers at the Anas Ibn Malik mosque in Imtidad Nasir in Khartoum demanded Naji Abdallah, a prominent member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP), to leave the mosque, after he denounced the current protests in a speech at the end of Friday prayers.

The PCP was established by the late Dr Hasan El Turabi in 1999, after a split within the ruling National Congress Party (NCP), owing to differences between El Turabi and President Omar Al Bashir.

El Turabi was leader of the Sudanese Islamic movement and the driving force behind the military coup of Omar Al Bashir in 1989.

The party joined the Government of National Accord in early 2017.

The imam of the Kafouri Mosque in Khartoum North was also pressed to leave the mosque after he criticised the protesters in his Friday sermon.