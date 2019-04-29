28 April 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Outs Vivian Cheruiyot to Clinch London Marathon Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya's Brigid Kosgei ran a tactical race to beat defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot to clinch women's London Marathon title in 2:18:20.

Kosgei went one better than last year when she finished second last year at London Marathon behind Cheruiyot to accomplish the revenge.

Cheruiyot settled second this time in 2:20:14, Ethiopian Roza Dereje came third in 2:20:51, Kenyan Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono was fourth while the hopes of three time champion Mary Keitany winning a record fourth title was dashed as she crossed the line fifth.

The win sees Brigid pick her second major marathon title after picking the Chicago crown in 2018.

-More to follow-

Kenya

33 Couples Tie Knot in Nyeri Mass Wedding

The wait was finally over for 33 brides who walked down the aisle at Our Lady of Consolata Catholic Church Giakaibei… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.