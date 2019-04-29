Kenya: Brigid Kosgei Outs Vivian Cheruiyot to Clinch London Marathon Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Brigid Kosgei ran a tactical race to beat defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot to clinch women's London Marathon title in 2:18:20.

Kosgei went one better than last year when she finished second last year at London Marathon behind Cheruiyot to accomplish the revenge.

Cheruiyot settled second this time in 2:20:14, Ethiopian Roza Dereje came third in 2:20:51, Kenyan Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono was fourth while the hopes of three time champion Mary Keitany winning a record fourth title was dashed as she crossed the line fifth.

The win sees Brigid pick her second major marathon title after picking the Chicago crown in 2018.

-More to follow-