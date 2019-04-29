28 April 2019

Kenya: Kipchoge Storms to Historic Fourth London Title

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge overcame a tough Ethiopian challenge to not only storm to a record fourth men's London Marathon title in a time of 2:02:37, but also smashed the course record.

Only Olympic champion Kipchoge himself has gone quicker over the distance with 2:01:39 in Berlin last year.Sunday's victory gave him a record fourth win in London.

The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he broke clear of Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third respectively.

Britain's Mo Farah, whose build-u[p to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.

-More to follow-

