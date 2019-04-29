Kenya: JamboPay to Offer Free Parking on Monday as It Marks 10th Anniversary

Nairobi — Online payment service provider JamboPay has announced a waiver of parking fees in 30 towns including the capital Nairobi, as part of activities lined up to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations on Monday.

Motorists using the JamboPay platform in the city, Trans Nzoia, Embu, Meru will have their parking fees paid by the firm, in a day-long campaign which will be rolled out in 30 town centers across the country.

Among towns where motorists will benefit from the campaign by the technology firm Meru, Embu, Makima, Manyatta, Kitale, Kiminini, Endebess, Chuka, Nkubu, Runyenjes, Kibugu, Siakago, Kiritiri, Ishiara, Gachoka, Ngiiri Karaba, Maua, Makutano, Kathwana, Chogoria, Marimanti, Gatunga, Maguni,Kibugua,Marima,Cherangani, Kwanza , and Saboti.

The firm has also earmarked a tree-planting exercise in conjunction with the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Road Cross Society at the Ngong' forest where some 1,000 trees will be planted.

The firm founded in Nairobi in 2009 currently provides digital payment services to over 5,000 organizations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Somalia.