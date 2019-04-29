28 April 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: JamboPay to Offer Free Parking on Monday as It Marks 10th Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Online payment service provider JamboPay has announced a waiver of parking fees in 30 towns including the capital Nairobi, as part of activities lined up to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations on Monday.

Motorists using the JamboPay platform in the city, Trans Nzoia, Embu, Meru will have their parking fees paid by the firm, in a day-long campaign which will be rolled out in 30 town centers across the country.

Among towns where motorists will benefit from the campaign by the technology firm Meru, Embu, Makima, Manyatta, Kitale, Kiminini, Endebess, Chuka, Nkubu, Runyenjes, Kibugu, Siakago, Kiritiri, Ishiara, Gachoka, Ngiiri Karaba, Maua, Makutano, Kathwana, Chogoria, Marimanti, Gatunga, Maguni,Kibugua,Marima,Cherangani, Kwanza , and Saboti.

The firm has also earmarked a tree-planting exercise in conjunction with the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Road Cross Society at the Ngong' forest where some 1,000 trees will be planted.

The firm founded in Nairobi in 2009 currently provides digital payment services to over 5,000 organizations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana and Somalia.

Kenya

33 Couples Tie Knot in Nyeri Mass Wedding

The wait was finally over for 33 brides who walked down the aisle at Our Lady of Consolata Catholic Church Giakaibei… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.