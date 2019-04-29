28 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Forever Young Kalonzo Finds Magic Formula to Beat Baldness

By Peter Mburu

Biologically, as men grow old they tend to experience hair loss. But for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, he has somehow found a magic formula to reverse the science.

On Saturday, at the funeral service of the late Jonathan Moi, Mr Musyoka head was fully covered with hair, a stark contrast to the usual patch of baldness on top of his head.

In the period since his last public appearance, the kingpin of Ukambani politics seems to have somehow grown his hair again and the baldness has 'disappeared'.

Even when he mentioned that he is about a year older than the late JT, who died at 65, his head failed to back up his words, with absolute dark hair.

"I'm older by about just a year, older than Jonathan," Mr Musyoka said while addressing the mourners.

Past photos of the former Vice President show a man with a clear patch of baldness on top of his head, but his appearance at the funeral service on Saturday was a completely changed one.

