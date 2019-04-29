Kenya: Free Parking for Nairobi Motorists on Monday

Nairobi motorists will on Monday enjoy a one-day free parking courtesy of JamboPay, the firm that operates the digital revenue collection system for City Hall.

The offer will be extended to 30 towns in five different counties where JamboPay has been contracted to provide similar services.

These include Meru, Embu, Makima, Manyatta, Kitale, Kiminini, Endebess, Chuka, Nkubu, Runyenjes, Kibugu, Siakago, Kiritiri, Ishiara, Gachoka, Ngiiri Karaba, Maua and Makutano.

Others are Kathwana, Chogoria, Marimanti, Gatunga, Maguni, Kibugua, Marima, Cherangani, Kwanza and Saboti.

"We will be paying for motorists parking fees on Monday in counties that we serve in the country as part of celebrations of 10 years of our existence.

"We have also planned a couple of activities this coming week like tree planting and meeting our clients and the general public," said Mr Danson Muchemi, Chief Executive Officer of Web Tribe Limited, JamboPay's parent company.

To benefit from the offer, motorists will be required to dial the relevant county USSD codes, web and mobile apps to be eligible for the free parking.

"The codes are as follows Nairobi *217#, Meru * 414#, Embu *407#, Tharaka Nithi *404#, Trans Nzoia *662#," he said.

JamboPayhas been the sole revenue collector for Nairobi County since April, 2014 and recently extended their contract with City Hall for three more months as it plans to exit the county.

The JamboPay boss said that the firm has also partnered with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Red Cross to plant 1, 000 trees at the Ngong' Forest as part of the company's decade long existence.

"I founded this firm in 2009 in a Cyber Café in Nairobi at the age of 25 years and now it employs over 150 people and has a network of 15,000 agents," said Mr Muchemi.