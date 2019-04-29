Kenya: No Love Lost as Ruto, Gideon Finally Have Their Handshake

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has sent tongues wagging with his lukewarm handshake to Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday at the funeral service of the late Jonathan Moi.

Dr Ruto's brief encounter with Senator Moi in Kabarak has been widely shared on social media.

The Deputy President had arrived shortly after the funeral service started and proceeded to greet members of the Moi family.

He approached Senator Moi and stretched out a hand that was met by an indifferent response. There was no eye contact involved and Senator Moi hardly stood from his feet.

The encounter has divided opinion on Twitter.

The two have been engaged in supremacy battles over the Rift Valley region that has seen the two not being able to see eye to eye.