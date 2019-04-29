Kenya/Tunisia: Why Harambee Stars Rejected Nigeria, Tunisia Friendlies

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has passed on the opportunity for his team to play Nigeria and Tunisia away in international friendlies ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, Nairobi News has established.

Kenya qualified to compete at the 24-nation biannual sporting showpiece in Egypt for the first time in 15 years and the government has since facilitated a three-week camp in Paris for the squad to fine tune.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has repeatedly confirmed his team is working round the clock to secure the team high-level build-up games.

But Frenchman Migne is seemingly not keen on Tunisia and Nigeria.

"Playing away in Abuja or Tunis with the probability of a heavy defeat just before the tournament starts may not help the team's confidence," explained a source.

"Then the proposed dates for these matches are too close to the tournament and there is that possibility of getting injuries. You also have to factor in the weather."

Kenya could however face Madagascar, Uganda or Ivory Coast in France, with Migne expected to name his 30-man squad for the French camp this week.

The tournament kicks off in Cairo on June 21 and Stars will be playing all their matches at the June 30 stadium.