Kenya: Uhuruto Splash Sh2.5 Million in Akorino Church Harambee

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday donated Sh 1.5 million towards the building of a Akorino church in Molo, Nakuru county.

Dr Ruto, who was honoring an invitation by Molo MP Francis Kimani Kuria, donated an additional Sh1 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The generous donation comes amidst rising concerns about churches receiving money from politicians.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit just days ago urged churches to end the "hype" with which they accept donations from politicians.

But at the Molo fundraiser on Sunday, leaders criticized religious leaders for 'trying to sabotage politician's support to churches'.

The Akorino leaders urged Dr Ruto to turn a deaf ear to his critics.

"You are not the first leader to be fought for showing support for good projects in the community. Many have also trod the same part.

"I have been to your place and I can testify that you have a massive poultry farm. I am sure it is able to give you KSh 16 million every month," said a member of the clergy.