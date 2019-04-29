Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei Shatter Records At London Marathon

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya affirmed his prowess when he retained his London Marathon title for a record fourth win with a course record time in the British capital.

The world record holder Kipchoge tactically shade off Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun with three kilometers to go to claim victory in 2 hours, 02 minutes and 37 seconds.

Kipchoge's feat saw him brake his own course record time of 2:03:05 set with victory in 2016.

It is the second fastest time in history after his world record time in Berlin of 2:01:39.

Brigid Kosgei claimed the biggest victory of her career when she stunned a rich field to win women's London Marathon on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Kosgei, who won Chicago Marathon six months ago, pulled away from defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot after cruising past the 35km mark to win in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

According to statistics compiled by the BBC, Kosgei ran the second half of the race in a time of 66 minutes and 42 seconds -- the fastest for the women's event.