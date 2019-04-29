Morocco: World's Sexiest Man Idris Elba Gets Married and Women Can't Hide Their Hurt

Photo: Sabrina Dhowre/Instagram

Actor Idris Elba with his new wife Sabrina Dhowre.

People Magazine's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive is off the market. Actor Idris Elba got married on Friday to model Sabrina Dhowre in a three-day ceremony in Morocco.

News of his wedding, held at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, broke millions of hearts and the reactions are just hilarious.

Elba proposed last February by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film 'Yardie' at the Rio Cinema in east London.

Elba and Dhowre, a model and former Miss Vancouver, had reportedly been dating since early 2017.

The London-born actor was previously married to Hanne Norgaard and Sonya Hamlin.

Here are some of the reactions to the news of his wedding from his fans.

Annie Nyokabi Njuguna was in love with Idris bow legs;"Soo many hearts broken.. Including mine💔he had the cutest bow legs ever."

Adongo Nya Kisumo added that the guy was everything she wants in a man; "I would take him for free, feed him and eat him without stopping."

Karen Naliaka posted; " I'm just here punching air..naskia kauchungu flani."

Sarah N. Kimotho accepted that he has been taken; "Too much pain but it is well. Time heals all pain apparently 💔"

Doris Onyango accepted to share their man; "Myself I welcome her to the family as a fellow co-wife. Sharing Idris (and only Idris) is caring."

@Ms__Tiger commented; "Idris knew we would all object to this marriage so he opted for a secret ceremony. My heart is broken. Wishing them all the happiness with my broken heart.😢😢😢😢😢."

Aloha Lilian added; "It hurts every time I remember.. or I see his name."

The S is for Super... tweeted; "I'm happy for him, but I'm hurt for us. 😂😂😂😂."

"It's hard to process tweets that say Idris Elba got married and you look down and you're in jeans and a sweater not white Vera Wang," posted disappointedMichelle Bhasin.

Idris Elba really got married... pic.twitter.com/TcdznwkbpO

- Nyla Wissa (@yafavblackaunty) April 27, 2019

Me shooting my last shot outside the Idris Elba-Sabrina Dhowre wedding. pic.twitter.com/FGafX6GdR7

- Blackonbothsides (@Biographer1986) April 27, 2019

Congratulations to you both!!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/t5zDJ5GQMe

- Lee Lee 💗pink&green💚 (@LeeLeeskeewee) April 27, 2019

i'm happy for them... really pic.twitter.com/fsIw0xeARi

- veronicanyce (@VeronicaNyce) April 27, 2019

When you find out Idris Elba got married yesterday 😭😭😭 #TheBrideWasStunningToo pic.twitter.com/UZzRM5SxeD

- Samaantha Ryner (@Samaantha88) April 27, 2019