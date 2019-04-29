Kenya: TV Anchor Betty Kyallo Reveals More About Her Luhya Ancestry

K24 TV anchor Betty Kyallo on Friday shed some more light into her Luhya ancestry.

Kyallo, during her Upclose show with preacher Robert Burale, said she is half Luhya from Khwisero, Kakamega County.

Burale, himself a Luhya was doubting, Betty when she mentioned that she was half luhya and went on to probe about her home.

Betty has in the past mentioned her Luhya relations, but never gave full details of where exactly her Luhya side of the family comes from.

Her mother Julia is from Mulwanda village in Kwhisero. Her father hails from Mwingi, Kitui County.

Betty in a past interview opened up about how her parents separated briefly and life changed for them, forcing their mother to transfer them from private to public schools.

Julia has been protective of her daughters. She came out openly to defend Betty after her break up with journalist Dennis Okari and reports on her relationship with Hassan Joho.

Betty has in the past shared her struggles with thigh high boots, attributing it to her Luhya genes that gave her muscled legs.

Luhya girls isssa problem. Me esp. but thanks https://t.co/EYql6AIbuv

- Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) June 21, 2018