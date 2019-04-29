Kenya: Know Them? Police Looking for These Terror Suspects

Police have issued a public alert and released photos of three suspects believed to be terrorists.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the public should call immediately they see the three suspects.

"We are requesting members of the public, relatives and acquaintances of the suspects to provide information on their whereabouts to aid in investigations," NPS said in a statement Sunday.

Police did not release the names of the suspects, but described them as armed and dangerous and may cause harm to the public.

They urged the suspects to surrender themselves to the authority.

Police have also urged those who suspect their relatives or friends of joining jihadist groups or have returned from countries known to harbour jihadists to immediately report to the nearest police station.

Designated countries known to habour jihadists include Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria.

"We wish to state that The Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA2012) obligates a person in Kenya to disclose to police any information that could prevent terrorist act or secure the arrest of a person who committed an offence under the Act and failure to report one can be charged and convicted to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years," police stated.

In January, Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detained the mother of one of the Dusit complex attackers.