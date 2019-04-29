28 April 2019

Southern Africa: Just in - Air Zimbabwe Engine Catches Fire During Flight From or Tambo, Lands Safely

Photo: @FlyAirZimbabwe/Twitter
The Air Zimbabwe tweet about the mid-air engine fire incident.
By Alex Mitchley

An Air Zimbabwe plane experienced "a malfunction" in one of its engines causing a brief fire on Sunday evening from OR Tambo International Airport to Harare.

The airline confirmed that a Boeing 767-200ER aircraft servicing flight UM462 experienced a malfunction in one of its engines causing a brief tailpipe fire.

"However, the malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight and safety of the crew and passengers on board and it landed safely in Harare at 20:35," the carrier said in the statement.

Air Zimbabwe also confirmed that their engineers have commenced an investigation and that a report will be issued in due course.

"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption to our normal schedule," Air Zimbabwe added.

