Kenya: Drama at Church Wedding as Woman Claims to Be Married to Groom

Dramatic scenes unfolded during a wedding ceremony at St James ACK Kiambu Church on Saturday after a woman emerged with claims that she is already married to groom.

Anne Mwangi caused chaos at the church as Alex Mwangi tried to tie the knot with another woman.

Anne claimed that though separated, she is still married to Alex pending a judgment on their divorce case that is pending in court.

Anne claims she has been married to Alex for 20 years and the have two children.

She claimed they wedded at a magistrate chamber. She flashed laminated documents to journalists that she said proved her marriage.

"I just need him to divorce me first before getting married. What am I doing with certificates that still says I'm his Wife?" posed Anne

Reports claim the bride had hired a security team to man the wedding venue. Journalists who were covering the chaos at the church were not spared from the wrath of the burly security men.