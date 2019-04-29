Kenya: 33 Couples Tie Knot in Nyeri Mass Wedding

The wait was finally over for 33 brides who walked down the aisle at Our Lady of Consolata Catholic Church Giakaibei Parish in Nyeri County on Sunday.

Donned in white flowing gowns, the brides looked their best and seemed content with the simple mass wedding that brought together their families and friends.

At around 11am, the couples exchanged vows to solemnise their marriages after years of living together and bearing children. Some of the adult children of the couples wedded on Sunday were part of the bridal teams.

"Learn how to communicate at all times and forgive each other when you have wronged. Keep the love you have for each other through prayer," said the Archbishop Muheria.

The newlyweds said the mass wedding reduced the financial burden associated with modern ceremonies.

Mrs Mary Wambui was excited that despite her old age she had solemnised her marriage to Mr Paul Githinji, with whom she has lived with for over 50 years.

Archbishop Muheria congratulated the newlyweds and appealed to couples to seek counselling from their religious leaders when they face marital woes.

"This was a bold step for the couples. As the Catholic Church we are encouraging families to allow God to shed light to our homes," he said.

The Archbishop said he was worried following the latest murders involving young couples.

"We have heard of domestic wrangles that have ended in tragic deaths. But this because most people are not coming to God to ask for blessings for their marriages," said Archbishop Muheria.