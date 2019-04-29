Kenya: Ojwang' to Wait Longer for Tribunal Hearing

There is still no timeline yet as to when suspended Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang' will be appearing before the tribunal appointed to look into his conduct.

Mr Peter Kariuki, one of the tribunal's two secretaries, had two weeks ago told the Sunday Nation that they expected to be ready in a fortnight.

However, when contacted Saturday on the progress of the tribunal, Mr Kariuki said they were "still dealing with preliminary things".

FRAMING ISSUES

On Friday, Justice Ojwang's lawyer, Nani Mungai, said they had not heard from the tribunal and they too were in the dark. "We haven't received any communication from the tribunal. Absolutely nothing. Just like everybody else, we are waiting," Mr Mungai said.

Mr Kariuki had earlier told the Sunday Nation that in the preliminary phase, the tribunal is carrying out a lot of research, searching for and obtaining the necessary documentation and information for the purposes of framing the issues.

"The preliminary phase is very important in understanding the petition before the tribunal and framing the issues," Mr Kariuki had said.

Though the tribunal has no specific timeline within which to conclude its work, the gazette notice appointing them had asked them to "prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon to me (President Uhuru Kenyatta) expeditiously".

President Kenyatta announced the suspension of Justice Ojwang' in the Kenya Gazette of March 29 and subsequently appointed Justice Alnashir Visram to chair the tribunal to look into the allegations against Justice Ojwang'.

Members of the tribunal are retired judge Festus Azangalala, Mr Ambrose Weda, former member of National Environment Tribunal Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Ms Lucy Kambuni, Ms Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Ms Amina Abdalla.

Mr Paul Nyamodi and Ms Stella Munyi are lead assisting counsel and assisting counsel respectively while Mr Peter Kariuki and Mr Josiah Musili are the joint secretaries.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The tribunal was sworn in on April 8 before Chief Justice David Maraga and started its work immediately.

The tribunal will likely be operating from the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), where it will have its secretariat and where hearings will be taking place.

"The tribunal will likely operate from the KICC, just like others before it. We did not intend to have the hearings in a different location. As long as space is available, that is how it shall be," said Mr Kariuki.

JSC recommended the removal of Justice Ojwang' after he refused to appear before the commission to respond to allegations levelled against him by nine petitioners.

In the statement read by JSC chairperson David Maraga, the commission said it had found that the petition filed against the judge "had disclosed sufficient ground to warrant a recommendation to the President to set up a tribunal" to investigate his conduct.

CJ Maraga said the petition detailed instances which the petitioners believed constituted grounds of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct, particularly where Justice Ojwang chose to sit with other judges of the Supreme Court in a petition filed by nine residents of Migori against Town Council of Awendo.

He said despite being conflicted and being closely associated with the Migori County Governor Okoth Obado, Justice Ojwang sat in the bench.

Justice Ojwang' refused to appear before the "well-known (JSC) committee members" alleging "ill-intent against me".

However, he has indicated his readiness co-operate with the Visram tribunal, and together with his lawyers, he has been working on his defence ahead of the hearings.