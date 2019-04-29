28 April 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei Wins London Marathon

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei claimed the biggest victory of her career when she stunned a rich field to win women's London Marathon on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Kosgei, who won Chicago Marathon six months ago, pulled away from defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot after cruising past the 35km mark to win in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

Kosgei and Cheruiyot broke away from just after the 25km to engage in a thrilling exchange of leads as they passed 30km in 1:39:45 with Kosgei leading by two seconds.

Then Kosgei gradually started to pull away clocking 35km mark in 1:55:48 with Cheruiyot three seconds behind.

Kosgei never locked back to build her lead passing the 40km mark in 2:11:19 to win and exact revenge on Cheruiyot, who beat her last year. Pocket Rocket came second in 2:20:14 with Ethiopia's Roza Dereje completing the podium finish in 2:20:51.

