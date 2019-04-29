Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Shatters London Marathon Record

Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya affirmed his prowess when he retained his London Marathon title for a record fourth win with a course record time in the British capital.

The world record holder Kipchoge tactically shade off Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun with three kilometers to go to claim victory in 2 hours, 02 minutes and 37 seconds.

Kipchoge's feat saw him break his own course record time of 2:03:05 set with victory in 2016.

It is the second fastest time in history after his world record time in Berlin of 2:01:39.

The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he broke clear of Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third respectively.

Britain's Mo Farah, whose build-up to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.