Kenya: AFC Leopards Sink Bandari in Machakos

AFC Leopards avenged their 4-1 humiliation suffered at the hands of Bandari in February with a hard-fought 2-1 win in their reverse SportPesa Premier League clash at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Vincent Oburu's 16th minute opener was cancelled by Alex Orotomal in the 58th minute, before Whyvonne Isuza tapped home Brian Marita's pass across Bandari defence for the winner on 77 minutes.

The speedy Marita charged down the right flank to find Isuza, whose close range tap in fumbled in Farouk Shikhalo's hands before rolling into the net.

This is Leopards' seventh win in 19 matches against Bandari and it takes their points tally to 34, 11 below third-placed Bandari, whose hopes of fighting for the title dwindled with the defeat - their sixth this term.

Oburu drew the first blood on 16 minutes finishing off a rebound after Bandari goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo parried Paul Were's low shot. The latter had outpaced his marker on the left wing to easily drive into the box.

Bandari's attempts to equalise were stopped by a no-nonsense Leopards backline that had captain Robinson Kamura and Abdallah Salim - who was returning after missing last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani stadium.

Ingwe coach Andre Casa Mbungo made three changes to the team that played Sharks. Rwandese custodian Eric Ndayishimiye started in between the sticks at the expense of Jairus Adira with Said Tsuma making his appearance for the first time after recovering from a long term injury that had kept him out since January.

William Wadri's shot from inside the box was blocked by Salim on 36 minutes as the Dockers pressed for the leveller.

Leopards almost doubled the lead at the stroke of halftime through Oburu whose header veered off the target after Were had exchanged one-two passes with Brian Marita before the latter swung in a curling cross.

Bandari's Brian Otieno gloriously missed to score the equalizer late on after being teed up by Wadri.

Ingwe will be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to nine games when they visit Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday in Kakamega as Bandari host Ulinzi Stars on Thursday.