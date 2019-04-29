Kenya: Young Maina is Last Man Standing on Ruiru Course

Twenty one-year-old Eliakim Maina beat a field of 165 players to win the first leg of CIC Insurance Group golf series at the par-72 Ruiru Sports Club course over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 23, Maina, a student at United States International University - Africa and who has been on and off golf, combined 20 and 21 points in the first and second nines for an impressive 41 points to claim his maiden victory.

"I am so excited to have won this tournament, it is my first victory. I didn't I stand a chance of winning against such a strong field," said Maina, who won well ahead of men's winner John Njenga who carded 36 points.

Kinyua Ngige, on 35 points, was second in the men's section though after beating James Muratha on countback. The ladies first prize went to Pauline Mungai with a score of 38 points, beating S. Patel by one point while Judy Nyambura was third on 35 points.

The nines went to Daniel Mukei on 21and Mwangi Mukururi who posted 20 points. In the guest category, P.K. Ndungu returned 40 points.

The day's best score of 42 points was posted by Eunice Kilonzo, who also claimed the sponsors prize. In the subsidiary events, Joseph Mugo and Pauline Mungai won the longest drive contest, while Prodenzio Gaitara and Pauline Mungai won the nearest to pin contest.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, CIC Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri thanked Ruiru golfers for supporting the CIC golf series and the company as a whole. "One of the reasons why we have always held one of our golf series here is because of the great support Ruiru golfers have accorded CIC. We promise to come back stronger as long as you continue supporting CIC Insurance Group," said Kamiri.

He said this year's series will feature five events, with the next being held at Limuru Country Club on June 29.

At Golf Park course, Robert Maranga Matu who is also a member of Malindi Golf Club in Kilifi County, carded 41 Stableford points to claim the overall title in the Kambasome golf tournament despite scratching the last hole.

Playing off handicap eight, Matu bogeyed four holes at the front nine, but managed to birdie the 10th, 13th, 14th and 16th.

He dropped a shot at the 17th then missed the green on regulation at the 18th followed by three putts. He beat men winner George Mwaniki, second placed Ben Munene and Allan Oluoch on countback.