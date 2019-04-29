South Africa: While Probably At Fault, AMCU Is Hardly Alone in Seeing a Political Agenda in Moves to Disband It

analysis

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union sees a political agenda in the labour department's bid to deregister it. This may not be possible to prove, but it is an easy conclusion to reach. The union's arch rival is the National Union of Mineworkers, a key ally of the ruling ANC that was founded by the current occupant of the Union Buildings. It is also true that the union has compliance issues -- that one veteran trade unionist says can be resolved.

In just under 60 days, something that must be virtually without precedent may visit South Africa's turbulent labour scene. Just as wage talks begin -- in this case, in the platinum mining sector, a flashpoint of labour and community violence the past decade -- the industry's biggest union could legally vanish from the scene at the stroke of a pen.

That union, of course, is the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which the department of labour has threatened to deregister for regulatory transgressions, including failure to hold a timely national congress.

Amcu sees a naked political plot at play here. On Friday 6 April its president Joseph Mathunjwa lashed out during a typically rambling statement delivered...