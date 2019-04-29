29 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: While Probably At Fault, AMCU Is Hardly Alone in Seeing a Political Agenda in Moves to Disband It

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union sees a political agenda in the labour department's bid to deregister it. This may not be possible to prove, but it is an easy conclusion to reach. The union's arch rival is the National Union of Mineworkers, a key ally of the ruling ANC that was founded by the current occupant of the Union Buildings. It is also true that the union has compliance issues -- that one veteran trade unionist says can be resolved.

In just under 60 days, something that must be virtually without precedent may visit South Africa's turbulent labour scene. Just as wage talks begin -- in this case, in the platinum mining sector, a flashpoint of labour and community violence the past decade -- the industry's biggest union could legally vanish from the scene at the stroke of a pen.

That union, of course, is the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which the department of labour has threatened to deregister for regulatory transgressions, including failure to hold a timely national congress.

Amcu sees a naked political plot at play here. On Friday 6 April its president Joseph Mathunjwa lashed out during a typically rambling statement delivered...

South Africa

Gauteng's 2020 Online School Applications Set for May

Gauteng Department of Education urges parents and guardians to use an online application system for Grade 1 and 8… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.