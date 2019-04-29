29 April 2019

South Africa: Rockin' All Over the World - in a Perpetual Election Season

analysis By J Brooks Spector

All over the world, somewhat dazed and confused voters are confronting the issues of who will get their vote this time. Former US Vice President Joe Biden's formal entry into the American presidential race has already served to stir up the electoral competition in the US. Will there be yet further surprises?

South Africans are justly caught up in the final days of their own election, even though, at the national level, it seems almost certain the African National Congress will retain control. (At the provincial level, though, things are a bit more fluid, with the possibility that the ANC could be forced to govern Gauteng in a coalition, while the Democratic Alliance may lose its once solid majority in the Western Cape as well.)

Meanwhile, India is continuing its enormous national electoral process, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for a parliamentary majority again. Further east, Indonesia's president Joko Widodo has already managed to gain a victory for a new term in office. In Israel, meanwhile, that nation just wrapped up its election, as the new Blue and White Party tied Binyamin Netanyahu's rightist Likud Party in parliamentary seats - but it seems unable to stop Likud from forming...

South Africa

