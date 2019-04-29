South Africa: Gauteng Education's Online School Admission Applications for 2020 Set to Open in Mid-May

Gauteng Department of Education urges parents and guardians to use an online application system for Grade 1 and 8 learners -- and to note the deadline before it goes live on 13 May 2019.

In just 14 days the Gauteng Department of Education's online applications for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year will go live. Parents and guardians applying on behalf of learners will have from 13 May 2019 until midnight 15 July 2019 to submit applications.

"Parents are urged to apply online and on time. Applying on time makes it possible to obtain space in a public school," Panyaza Lesufi, MEC of Education said.

The applications will be in line with the amended admissions regulations, terms and conditions and school feeder zones. The amendments are a product of a Constitutional Court judgment which in 2016 ordered the MEC to determine feeder zones within the province.

Explaining the application process, Lesufi said that "when applying online, parents have a choice to submit a maximum of five applications, either using a home address, an applicant's sibling who attends the school being applied to, work address of either one of the parents, if the applicant lives within a 30km...