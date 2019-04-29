South Africa: Ace Magashule and the Loneliness Inside the ANC's Corner

analysis

While this was the second last weekend before what everyone claims is the most contested elections since 1994, there still appears to be more attention paid to internal ANC politics than the election itself.

The hum of the internal politics of the ANC broke into a buzz this weekend.

It is becoming clearer that the election results will simply be the setting of the playing field for what is to come, a likely showdown between the forces supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa, and those who are supporting ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. For the moment, it appears Magashule is an isolated political figure, reduced to bombast statements and wayward threats. The question is whether that is, in fact, the case, or whether his supporters are quietly waiting for the election to be over before publicly backing him. In the middle of all of this is the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema. As usual, this makes predicting future events fairly complex.

In Parys in the Free State, the ground zero of the Ace-heartland, Magashule's supporters held what looked like a mini-rally in support of him. There were banners proclaiming their support for Magashule, and for Women's Minister Bathabile Dlamini...