South Africa: In the End SA Politics Is All About Race - Again

There are times when it is hard to imagine South Africans rising one morning, say 100 years from now, and not blaming other races for all the problems that beset society. This is the leitmotif of the EFF. This rhetoric has been ramped up in the hustings. While the EFF has been true to form, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has urged people in the Western Cape not to vote for whites, having previously declared that his party did not need white votes.

With less than two weeks to go until the election, the campaign race is narrowing to three main contenders; the ANC, EFF and the DA. As things stand these three represent around 90% of the current Parliament. There is little chance of that number dropping below, say, 80%.

Across these heady days, there is a sense of desperation that would be hilarious if they were not so dangerous and threatening to the country and any future political economic dispensation. The EFF seems to be cruising on autopilot, which includes its usual measure of sanctimony, duplicity, racial scapegoating, name-calling and general vituperation. What is clear is that dedicated EFF voters care nought for the inherent violence and any potential...