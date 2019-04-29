29 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: People of Vrede Demand Jobs, Service Delivery and More

analysis By Chanel Retief

Ahead of election day on 8 May, Daily Maverick spoke to the people of Vrede, Free State to find out what their core issues are. Front and centre was a lack of service delivery. The effects are evident in this small town two hours' drive from Johannesburg.

Deep potholes are the first things you notice as you drive into Vrede, Free State. The second would be how friendly the people are, but that friendliness fast changes to anger when they begin to talk about unfulfilled promises of service delivery.

On the day Daily Maverick visited, Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane was hosting a public hearing into the Estina Dairy scandal which allegedly saw about R240-million syphoned off to the Gupta-linked company Estina from the Free State provincial government. The hearing was a chance for intended beneficiaries of the project to share their experiences with Mkhwebane.

Phindile Ngwenya, 23, attended the hearings as a representative of her father, Philemon, who she believes was killed because he was outspoken about the alleged corruption which implicates senior ANC politicians.

Ngwenya appears as outspoken as her late father.

Phindile Ngwenya from Vrede, Free State, says politicians come to the town to make promises but never...

