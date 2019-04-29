26 April 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shock as Another Kenyan Athlete Fails Drugs Test

World Half Marathon record holder Kenya's Abraham Kiptum has been suspended provisionally by the IAAF after failing a dope test.

Kiptum will now not compete in London Marathon set for Sunday after the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) suspended him after having found some anomalies in his Athletes Blood Passport (ABP).

The Nandi County athlete is charged for Use of a Prohibited Substance/Method (Article 2.2) - ABP case.

The 29-year-old Kenyan sprung into the limelight last year when he won Daegu Marathon in 2:06:29 on April 1 before going on to break the eight-year-old World Half marathon record in Valencia Half Marathon in 58:18 on October 28.

He erased Eritrean Zersenay Tadese's previous record of 58:23 set at Lisbon Half Marathon on March 21, 2010.

The Kenyan set his personal best of 2:05:26 when finishing third at Amsterdam Marathon on October 15, 2017.

He made his marathon debut with victory in 2:16:19 at Lagos City Marathon on February 6, 2016 before winning Madrid Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in April in Spain and Casablanca Half Marathon in May of the same year.

Kiptum becomes the third Kenyan to be suspended on ABP related violations after the 2017 Tokyo Marathon champion Sarah Chepchirchir and 5,000m runner Cyrus Rutto.

