South Africa: Pick N Pay's Richard Brasher Is Getting the Job Done

The surge in Pick n Pay's share price and sales suggests that the retailer is returning to its former glory days. Brasher, the Brit who was appointed in 2013 as Pick n Pay CEO, has led the retailer's spectacular recovery. However, the market wonders if Brasher will remain in the hot seat for another few years to see through the full recovery.

When Richard Brasher's contract expires in 2021 as Pick n Pay's CEO, it's unlikely that the retailer's controlling shareholder and founder, the Ackerman family, will let him go.

It has been six years since Brasher, the soft-spoken Englishman who left UK-based grocery retailer Tesco in 2012 after a clash with the board over its strategic direction, began picking up the pieces at Pick n Pay and restoring the retailer to its former glory.

Brasher's arrival marked a significant shift in how the Ackerman dynasty appointed candidates to the hot heat. Unlike his three predecessors -- Sean Summers, Nick Badminton and Richard van Rensburg -- who were all internal appointments, Brasher was an outsider.

The 56-year-old stepped into a retailer that had initiated many failed turnaround plans dating back to Nelson Mandela's presidency. Pick n Pay went through a...