Africa: Ban Trophy Hunting and the Losers Will Be Africa's Wildlife and Rural People

opinion

Trophy hunting in Africa is no different to the harvesting of surplus wild animals by farmers in countries like Sweden to keep populations at sustainable levels. And it is largely because of hunting that South Africa and Namibia have been responsible for the world's biggest-ever rewilding of former agricultural land. By Jens Ulrik Høgh.

I have just read the article, Trophy Hunting, Part One: The nasty colonial sport of shooting wild animals (Daily Maverick, 25 April 2019). Apparently Don Pinnock couldn't really argue his case against trophy hunting by using the available facts concerning the consequences of hunting tourism. Instead, he opted for the easy solution in the shape of an emotional attack against the moral standards of hunters. Sadly, he also fell for the temptation to pull the race card to add a healthy dose of hate to the piece.

I am a European hunter living in Scandinavia. I frequently visit your beautiful continent to go hunting. What happens on these hunts are exactly the same things that happen when I hunt on my own farm in Sweden or in any other hunting area in the world. Every year, we harvest some of the natural surplus of wild animals...