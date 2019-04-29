South Africa: President Julius Malema?

analysis

In his party's advertisements, Julius Malema postures as president. It's not too far a gamble to suggest that his way of getting there is through the ANC.

By Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema had rebuffed ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's overtures. On Friday, Magashule told City Press that he had invited Malema back into the fold; by Sunday Malema declared the ANC dead and said he wasn't interested in a join-up.

But last week, Malema batted his eyelashes first when he indicated that any post-election coalitions would be with the governing ANC and not with the opposition DA.

What's happening?

Malema has flipped his script as he considers how he will use his position as kingmaker across the provinces where the ANC is likely to do badly. Malema has used the election campaign to position the EFF as a party of government; he and his lieutenants have refused to countenance any other outcome except a win at the ballot boxes on 8 May.

No such thing was going to happen, but the party's strategy in claiming its position as a "government in waiting" is working. The EFF is brash and insulting, but if you listen carefully to all its big election...