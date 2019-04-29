Zimbabwe: Tammy Meets Shashl in Divas' Battle

The debate about who will lead the new school of female pop musicians in the country is still open and music fans fortunate enough to be at the King 98 album launch on Wednesday will get the chance to choose between the duo of Tammy Moyo and Ashleigh "Shashl" Moyo.

The two songbirds are the only local females on the poster who will join the more experienced Nadia Nakai from South Africa in an implicit battle of the divas that could stamp one's musical supremacy over the other.

"I'm looking forward to giving my best and nothing less as I have always done whenever we are performing on stage," Tammy told Standard Style in an interview.

The Tekere singer has a proven record of impressive stage sets which attract rave reviews and she has attributed that to her band that she hopes will replicate the same form at this event.

"I have a good band and each of them is committed to working hard to bring the best. So I give them the credit for the good reviews that come after our performances," she said.

Tammy considers taking the coveted queen-of-pop crown "big shoes to fill", but she is equal to the task.

For Shashl, a Universal Music (a global music corporation) signee, this is a chance to prove her grit in front of the home crowd and she is not letting it pass loosely.

"This is my first big gig in the country and I'm going to perform new tracks because this is more of my surprise to the people," said the Blow It In The Wind singer.

According to Shashl, who is set to release an album in two months' time, this is an opportunity to mesmerise fans through introducing the Trap style in a female voice locally.

"I am a bit nervous, but not intimidated because I am prepared for this moment and I feel it is my chance to show what I am capable of as the only female Trap artiste in the country," she said.

"I do not see any competition for me that comes from Zimbabwe in terms of Trap music and if they are there, I have not heard of them. So it gives me some sort of advantage to be a big name in the game."

At a time local women have lamented the sidelining of female artistes especially at such big concerts, both musicians have earned a shot to simultaneously dispel promoters' uncertainty while solving a longstanding dispute of who the local queen of pop is.