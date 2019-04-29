Tanzania: Magufuli Issues 7-Day Ultimatum to Ministry

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Minerals and local authorities in Mbeya Region to establish a gold market in Chunya District.

This follows the revelation that despite the district being ranked the second largest gold-producing area in the country, it has no market for the commodity, prompting local gold dealers to seek external buyers.

The President also said the lack of the facility had attributed to gold smuggling. He, therefore, directed the authorities to use any public building as a temporary market for gold. "Reliable local markets will boost gold business" stated President Magufuli. The Head of State was speaking at a rally at Sabasaba grounds during his official tour of Chunya in Mbeya Region yesterday. The event was broadcast live by TBC.

The President expressed satisfaction with the current economic development in Chunya, recalling that the district was among parts of the country that were hit by water shortages and poor infrastructure.

He also directed Water minister Makame Mbarawa to ensure that the residents are supplied with clean water as soon as possible.

Prof Mbarawa said the government had set aside Sh12 billion for water projects.

Dr Magufuli also yesterday launched a 72km road worth Sh39.997 billion, connecting Chunya-Makongolosi villages in Mbeya.

"The completion of other road projects will boost economic activities among the residents of the district and the region as a whole," he said.

He reiterated the government's determination to rehabilitate health facilities. He also directed the Ministry of Agriculture to make inputs available to farmers for the sector to contribute accordingly to the national economy.