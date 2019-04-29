Tanzania: New Regulations for Tz Swimmers

Dar es Salaam — All swimmers are now required to register and secure a licence with the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) in order to feature in various competitions in the country.

Swimmers will have to pay an annual registration fee, and TSA has urged all clubs to register their members for them to be recognised by the governing body.

Speaking with The Citizen, TSA chairman Imani Alimanya said through the system, they would be able to know the number of active swimmers .

Alimanya said the system was common in many other countries, and that they wanted to take the game to another level of development.

South Africa, England and the USA already apply the system. "This is a common exercise in the game and other sports. Players who feature or compete in football, for example, must have licences. This will help identify the swimmers," said Alimanya.

He said identification was very important in any activity and that's why the government had introduced the system.

"We know that Tanzania hosts swimmers from various nations, who compete in various events.

They also need to have identity cards as per our rules and regulations," he said.

He explained that swimming was a "serious sport" and that TSA had the task of taking the game to the next level.

"To achieve that we must have a data of swimmers, coaches and clubs. We will need to know the number of competitive swimmers, their dates of birth and other details," he said.

Meanwhile, Alimanya has called on the swimming community to support their efforts in the development of the game in the country.

He said the TSA executive committee, clubs and the government needed support in efforts to improve the game.

"We need sponsors for our daily activities. Some other sports in the country secure huge packages of sponsorship while other sports bodies, including TSA struggle.

We cannot reach our goal without sponsoship support," said Alimanya.