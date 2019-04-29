Tanzania: Simba Huff, Puff Behind Yanga

MAINLAND Premier League title holders, Simba moved within five points behind leaders Young Africans, following a comfortable 2-0 win over Biashara United at the Karume Stadium in Musoma yesterday.

Skipper John Bocco scored a first half brace to keep Simba hopes for the back to back title alive. Following the victory, Simba have now amassed 69 points from 27 matches, five points adrift Yanga but the Msimbazi Reds have five matches in hand compared to Yanga, who have played 32 matches.

Simba, who remain second on the league table have also opened three points gap with third placed Azam. The 'ice cream makers' have also played 32 matches.

The yesterday match played at the packed venue started at a slow pace but Simba looked a more threatening side going forward. In the 29th minute, Nigerian striker, Innocent Edwin attempted to cut past a thick of Simba defenders but was blocked by Jjuuko Murshid at the edge of the box.

Simba went ahead in the 33rd minute, when Bocco raced to a long pass from Muzamiru Yassin and outmuscled a defender before driving a powerful diagonal left shot that beat the Ivory Coast goalkeeper, Nurdin Barola at the far post.

Five minutes before the breather, Bocco netted the second for Simba and his brace.

The lanky striker rose above the defenders to glance his header past the keeper, connecting an inch perfect cross from Ghanaian left wing back Asante Kwasi.

It was Bocco's 14th goal of the season and he is just two goals shy of leading scorers- Simba's Meddie Kagere and Salim Aiyee of Mwadui FC.

Simba almost netted the third a minute before the interval but Said Ndemla's powerful shot narrowly missed the target.

It followed a nice spell of display by Haruna Niyonzima, who turned his marker inside out before releasing a deep cross in the box that found Bocco in space and the striker dropped the ball for Ndemla to hit with a powerful right foot.

In the second stanza, Simba started from where they had left in the first half, pressing their opponents at their own domain. In the 47th minute, Kwasi's nice cross evaded Meddie Kagere and Bocco at the far post.

In the 49th minute, Bocco raced down the right but his cross targeting Kagere, was timely tamed by the keeper.

Biashara United Head Coach, Amri Said made changes by introducing Tariq Seif for Waziri Junior.

In the 55th minute, defender Paul Bukaba failed to extend Simba's lead after he fired agonizingly wide, following a goalmouth melee from a Niyonzima corner kick.

Simba introduced Emmanuel Okwi for Bocco in the 58th minute and in the 63rd minute, right wingback Nicholas Gyan negotiated his way past defenders before setting up Kagere but the striker's feeble shot was easily gathered by goalkeeper.

Biashara United made another changes, bringing on Juma Mpakala for George Makanga. In the 71st minute, referee Ally Simba from Geita gave Niyonzima red card for a second bookable offence.

In the 73rd minute, Kagere missed from a sitter, after reaching to Okwi's flick header but the Uganda born Rwanda striker miscued his shot.