Mozambique: Cabo Delgado - Torrential Rain and Massive Damage

Photo: OCHA Southern & Eastern Africa

Aid workers report "scenes of vast destruction" in areas like Mucojo in province of Cabo Delgado following #CycloneKenneth Five deaths reported so far; main city of Pemba largely spared.

Category 4 cyclone Kenneth hit Thursday night (25 April) and has destroyed thousands of houses on the islands and in the districts of Macomia, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia. There has been torrential rain today (Sunday) south of the path of the cyclone, causing flooding in Pemba, which is also without electricity. Many bridges are down, and Pemba is isolated.

Some mobile telephone services are operating and initial relief teams and transport vice minister Manuela Rebelo have reached Macomia. The road further north is closed and flooding may soon close the road to Macomia.

On Ibo island, administrator Issa Tarmamade says that 4000 houses have been destroyed and there is no power or mobile phones. The island is still beyond reach, in part because the rain is grounding aircraft. In Nampula provinceå, Nacala Porto, Monapo, and Memba districts are affected by heavy rain.

This is the first time Cabo Delgado has ever been hit by a cyclone and this is a very strong one. This is also the first time Mozambique has been hit by two strong cyclones in the same season. Global warming is the likely culprit.

The pictures below are from Macomia on the coast, just south of Pangane.