Malawi: Uladi Says May 21 Elections Not to Change Govt but Remove 'Ghost Worker VP'

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) central region Vice President Uladi Mussa has said the May 21 2019 election is not about changing the government but to fulfill five major objectives.

Mussa said on Sunday that the elections would be held to fulfill the constitutional requirement to have elections every five years, remove a ghost worker Vice President from office, elect DPP members of parliament and councilors among others.

He was speaking during the whistle stop campaign rallies President Peter Mutharika conducted on Sunday at Dwangwa, Liwaladzi, Lozi, Nkhotakota Boma and Mkaika Trading Centre in Nkhotakota ahead of the May 21 tripartite elections.

Mussa took a dig at State Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who quit the DPP to lead the newly found UTM Party and is challenging the incumbent president in the presidential race on May 21.

Ironically, Mutharika and Chilima were on the same ticket in 2014, when they dislodged the ruling People's Party (PP) which Mussa belonged to as its Vice President in a closely contested race which had the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which came second, claiming the polls were rigged.

In their remarks, DPP shadow members of parliament for Nkhotakota North, Henry Chimunthu Banda, Martha Lunje for Nkhotakota North East, Grezelder Jeffrey for Nkhotakota South East and Brenda Saidi Banda for Nkhotakota South, thanked government for initiating various development projects in the district.

They pledged to continue implementing various development projects in their constituencies such as building markets, bus depots, roads, boreholes and classroom blocks among others once elected.