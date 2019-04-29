East Africa: Somali Forces Carry Out Security Sweep in Mogadishu

Several people were detained in connection with the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab during a massive security operation by the government forces in Mogadishu.

The sweep was carried out in the capital's Dharkenley district on Saturday night, targeting suspected houses, where a number of youths were arrested on suspicion of having links with Al-Shabaab.

The suspects have been taken into police for further investigation, according to the local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

The security officials are yet to statement in relation to the latest operation in the city, which has witnessed a series of attacks by Al-Shabaab.

The government troops continue routine operations in Mogadishu to curb the insecurity and ensure law and order are maintained.

