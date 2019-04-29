Somalia: Former Somali President Meets With AU Envoy for Somalia

Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has commended African Union Mission In Somalia (AMISOM) for commitment to restore peace in Somalia.

In 2007, AU deployed troops in Somalia to support the Transitional Federal Government at the time. The forces defeated and ousted al-Shabaab from Mogadishu city.

Sheikh Sharif held talks with Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM over the improvement achieved by the forces so far.

The two leaders discussed means to enhance Somali forces' capacity.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh said AMISOM helped Somalia to defeat al-Shabaab in many areas.

"AU and AMISOM troops have supported Somalia to liberate many towns and even trained Somali forces," he said.

The president said he discussed with the head of AMISOM on ways and means to intensify operations to annihilate al-Shabaab.