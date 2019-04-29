28 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Somali President Meets With AU Envoy for Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has commended African Union Mission In Somalia (AMISOM) for commitment to restore peace in Somalia.

In 2007, AU deployed troops in Somalia to support the Transitional Federal Government at the time. The forces defeated and ousted al-Shabaab from Mogadishu city.

Sheikh Sharif held talks with Francisco Madeira, head of AMISOM over the improvement achieved by the forces so far.

The two leaders discussed means to enhance Somali forces' capacity.

Speaking to the media, Sheikh said AMISOM helped Somalia to defeat al-Shabaab in many areas.

"AU and AMISOM troops have supported Somalia to liberate many towns and even trained Somali forces," he said.

The president said he discussed with the head of AMISOM on ways and means to intensify operations to annihilate al-Shabaab.

Somalia

Kenya-Somalia Border Wall Brought Down

Kenya/Somalia border wall was Friday brought down by irate Bulahawa residents in Somalia over what sources said was… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.