Uganda: Great African Explorer Discovers 'River Gulu' in London

A Ugandan 'explorer' has joined the vaunted list of European adventurers such as Johannes Rebmann and Johann Ludwig Krapf who are credited with discovering Mt Kenya in 1849.

Milton Allimadi last week on April 23 made a nature discovery in London, UK and wasted no time in giving it a 'proper' name.

Cheeky Allimadi said he had discovered a river in the heart of the Queen's Land and named it River Gulu. That river is the famous River Thames.

Allimadi seems to have learnt from the best of American and European explorers who have in the past claimed to have made discoveries in Africa.

Also, he rode on the usual narrative by the so called explorers that the locals do not have a name for nature around them.

For instance, Rebmann and Krapf have been criticised for claiming to have discovered Mt Kenya despite Kenyans living around it for years.

The cheeky Ugandan shared a photo on his Facebook account that showed a river on his background.

PROPER NAME

"I discovered the river you see behind me here in London. I don't know what the natives call it but I gave it a proper name -- River Gulu. Like Sir Samuel Baker you can now call me Sir Milton... Who discovered River Gulu in London," he wrote.

A grinning Allimadi excited online users who congratulated him for his 'discovery' and recommended him for a state commendation.

Marion Silverthorne responded: "The River Thames, that's what the natives call it. But since you discovered it and will add it to the official map of the country, it will be called the River Gulu. Good exploring!"

Nada Foster added: "Absolutely perfect. I would love every person who has heritage in a country that's been colonised to do this all over Europe. We need this to trend."

David William Rukanshonga said: "They claim to have discovered lakes, mountains and rivers in Ug as if no one lived nearby them nor knew if their existence. I'm with you on your claim of discovering River Gulu."