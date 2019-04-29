Zambia: Former Presidents Celebrate Kenneth Kaunda's 95th Birthday With Him

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

Former South African president Jacob Zuma pays a courtesy call to Kenneth Kaunda in October 2017.

Cape Town — Several former African presidents attended Dr Kenneth Kaunda's 95th birthday in Zambia on April 28.

The Lusaka Times reports that Namibia’s former presidents Samuel Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba, and Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae, have returned to their respective countries after the celebrations with the country's former president.

Earlier in the day the visiting former presidents, led by former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, laid wreaths at the mausoleums of Zambia’s fallen presidents.

In a thread on Twitter former South African president Jacob Zuma said Kaunda was a symbol of dedication to the complete decolonisation of Africa.

Mr Zuma said Dr Kaunda put the country on the path of development and peace.