29 April 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Winky D, Griffiths 'MuGarden' Duet Serenades Fans

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zimdancehall sensation, Winky D gave music lovers a perfect ending to the independence month of April Friday with an unrivalled act of hit song 'MuGarden'.

Winky D, who is undoubtedly the best dancehall artist in Zimbabwe, performed just before Nigerian superstar, Patoranking climbed the stage for the main act at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in the wee hours of Saturday.

Gafa, as Winky D is known in the music circles, put fans into a frenzy when he performed 'MuGarden' alongside South African based musician, Gemma Griffiths whom he collaborated with on the hit track.

The duo, in matching gold and black outfits, brought their A game to the fully packed venue.

Gemma, who couldn't hide her excitement from the enthusiastic crowd, staged an equally impressive performance.

After an hour long mouth-watering showing, fans demanded an extended live gig from the legendary Gafa chanting "dzoka dzoka (come back)."

'MuGarden' captured the hearts of music lovers nationally and regionally when it was released in February this year.

The track follows the most common biblical narrative in which Adam and Eve lived harmoniously with nature in the Garden of Eden.

