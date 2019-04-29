Somalia, Egypt Ink Military Deal Amid Boosting Relations

The commander-in-chief of Somali military Dahir Aden Elmi held a meeting with a visiting delegation from Egypt in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, mainly on how Egypt would help Somalia train and equip rebuild its national army in efforts to stabilize the country and restore peace and order.

Elmi has expressed his gratitude to Egypt's unwavering and continued support to Somalia in the fields of security and development.

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has paid a visit to Cairo last week and bilateral talks with Egypt's counterpart Abdul Fatah Al Sis