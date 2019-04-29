29 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Championship Standing After Dispute of 28th Round

Luanda — Check below the standing of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19) after the dispute of the 28th round.

Teams

Games

Points

1.

1º de Agosto

28

61

2.

Petro de Luanda

27

57

3.

Desportivo da Huíla

27

43

4.

Kabuscorp

28

39

5.

Interclube

27

39

6.

Progresso Sambizanga

28

39

7.

Sagrada Esperança

28

38

8.

Recreativo do Libolo

28

36

9.

FC Bravos do Maquis

26

32

10.

Recreativo da Caála

27

32

11.

Santa Rita de Cássia

28

28

12.

Académica do Lobito

28

28

13.

ASA

28

27

14.

Sporting da Cabinda

27

24

15.

Cuando Cubango FC

28

23

16.

Saurimo FC

26

18

