Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Championship Standing After Dispute of 28th Round

Luanda — Check below the standing of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19) after the dispute of the 28th round.
Teams
Games
Points
1.
1º de Agosto
28
61
2.
Petro de Luanda
27
57
3.
Desportivo da Huíla
27
43
4.
Kabuscorp
28
39
5.
Interclube
27
39
6.
Progresso Sambizanga
28
39
7.
Sagrada Esperança
28
38
8.
Recreativo do Libolo
28
36
9.
FC Bravos do Maquis
26
32
10.
Recreativo da Caála
27
32
11.
Santa Rita de Cássia
28
28
12.
Académica do Lobito
28
28
13.
ASA
28
27
14.
Sporting da Cabinda
27
24
15.
Cuando Cubango FC
28
23
16.
Saurimo FC
26
18