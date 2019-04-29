Eritrea: Ambassador Semere Russom Holds Talks With Ethiopian Foreign Minister

Asmara — Minister Semere Russom, Eritrea's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, met and held talks with Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Mr. Gedu Andargachew, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Gedu said during the meeting that the historic peace and cooperation agreement has opened a new chapter to integrate effort for the mutual interest of the two sisterly and neighboring counties.

Minister Gedu underlined that the two countries will work for the strengthening of bilateral relations and enhancing the friendly ties of the peoples of the two countries.

Commending the bold initiative the leaders of the two countries took to normalize the relations between the two countries, Minister Semere expressed expectation that both countries enhance the positive momentum of cooperation and work to reinforce the mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Habtom Zerai, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy, Ms. Hirut Zemene, Minister D'état at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and the Director of the Office of the Ethiopian Foreign Minister.