Rwanda: Pascal Niyonkuru Drops Career-High 60 Points in APR's Win Over Rusizi

Pascal Niyonkuru set his new career-high 60 points as former champions APR BBC humiliated struggling Rusizi 139-58 in the Bank of Kigali National Basketball League on Sunday.

"It's an incredible feeling to score 60 points in a game," said the shooting guard to rejoined APR after three years with Espoir at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The APR guard and Rwanda international put on the best scoring show of his league career just in 29 minutes and 44 seconds to outshine Espoir star Armel Sangwe - as man of the weekend - who dropped 48 points on Saturday during his side's resounding 121-42 win against UR-Huye.

The army side dominated the game the off, taking all the quarters; 26-10, 42-15, 42-15 and 29-18 in front of an almost-empty at Amahoro Indoor Stadium as they improved their win ratio to 7:6 after 13 games - and with three match rounds left.

"This is a great day, and an exciting feat in my career. But the hard work continues, and the target remains to qualify for the playoff games," Niyonkuru added.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Maxime Mwiseneza's Espoir were stunned 55-51 by IPRC-South in a closely contested match in Huye District as they tasted their fifth defeat of the season. They sit third on the nine-team table with 21 points.

Patriots, who beat United Generation for Basketball (UGB) 75-54 on Friday, top the table standings with 26 points, one ahead of second-placed REG.

Sunday

APR 139-58 Rusizi

IPRC-South 55-52 Espoir

Saturday

REG 157-49 Rusizi

UR-Huye 42-121 Espoir

Friday

UGB 53-74 Patriots

APR 73-81 IPRC-Kigali